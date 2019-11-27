Stelma Johnson

Stelma Johnson, 95, of Ghent, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Lee Swihart of Pendleton, Ky., and Debra Jean Jiles of Ghent; a step-son; Charles "Buck" Johnson of Carrollton, Ky.; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Addison and Harriet Fields Bladen; her husband; Charles Lee Johnson; her daughter, Rita Jo Barr; and one granddaughter.
Funeral Services were held Friday, Nov. 22, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating.  Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019
