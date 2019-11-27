Stelma Johnson, 95, of Ghent, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Lee Swihart of Pendleton, Ky., and Debra Jean Jiles of Ghent; a step-son; Charles "Buck" Johnson of Carrollton, Ky.; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Addison and Harriet Fields Bladen; her husband; Charles Lee Johnson; her daughter, Rita Jo Barr; and one granddaughter.
Funeral Services were held Friday, Nov. 22, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019