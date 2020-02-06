Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie J. Saulsberry. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie J. Saulsberry, 20, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Carrollton from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1999 in La Grange, Oldham County, Ky., the daughter of Sarah Long Hunt of Carrollton, and Ernest "Buck" Harris of Milltown, Ind. She had graduated from Carroll County High School in 2017 and Jefferson Community and Technical College in 2019 after receiving a Carroll County Training Scholarship through the Carroll County Consortium, earning an Associate's Degree. She was currently working for North American Stainless in Ghent, Ky., as Security Systems Administrator.

She was of the non-denominational Christian faith. She loved photography and sharing her photos with family and friends. She loved her cats and dogs, dancing, fishing, cooking and especially home interior decorating.

She will be missed by her mother and step-father, Sarah and Shannon Hunt of Carrollton; her father and step-mother; Ernest "Buck" and Tracey Harris of Milltown, Ind.; a sister; Shaylyn J. Saulsberry of Carrollton; a brother Quetin Harris of Henry County, Ky.; her maternal grandparents; Steve Glauber of Carrollton, and James and Allie Long of Pendleton, Ky.; her paternal grandmother, Helena Harris of Louisville, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Janet B. "Meme" Glauber; and her paternal grandfather, John C. Harris.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Carroll County Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

Stephanie J. Saulsberry, 20, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Carrollton from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.She was born on Sept. 7, 1999 in La Grange, Oldham County, Ky., the daughter of Sarah Long Hunt of Carrollton, and Ernest "Buck" Harris of Milltown, Ind. She had graduated from Carroll County High School in 2017 and Jefferson Community and Technical College in 2019 after receiving a Carroll County Training Scholarship through the Carroll County Consortium, earning an Associate's Degree. She was currently working for North American Stainless in Ghent, Ky., as Security Systems Administrator.She was of the non-denominational Christian faith. She loved photography and sharing her photos with family and friends. She loved her cats and dogs, dancing, fishing, cooking and especially home interior decorating.She will be missed by her mother and step-father, Sarah and Shannon Hunt of Carrollton; her father and step-mother; Ernest "Buck" and Tracey Harris of Milltown, Ind.; a sister; Shaylyn J. Saulsberry of Carrollton; a brother Quetin Harris of Henry County, Ky.; her maternal grandparents; Steve Glauber of Carrollton, and James and Allie Long of Pendleton, Ky.; her paternal grandmother, Helena Harris of Louisville, Ky.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Janet B. "Meme" Glauber; and her paternal grandfather, John C. Harris.Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Carroll County Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home.Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close