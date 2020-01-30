Steve Meadows, 74, of Carrollton died Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Survivors include his wife, Vi McCourt Meadows of Carrollton; two sons; Steve (Sandi) Meadows and Scott Meadows of Carrollton; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Ruby Patton Meadows.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton with the Rev. Johnny Haynes and the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020