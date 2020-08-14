1/1
Sue Adams (Adams) Quinn
1948 - 2020
NEW ALBANY, Ky. – Sue Adams Quinn, age 72, of New Albany, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 4, 1948 in Trimble County, KY, the daughter of the late Albert "Coley" and Thelma Cook Adams.
Mrs. Quinn was a 1966 graduate of Trimble County High School and a 1970 graduate of Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky., having earned a bachelor's degree in biology. She began her career as a microbiologist in the laboratory at King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, IN and retired from Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Ind. in 2013 after forty years. She was an HHS board certified medical technologist and a member of the South Central Association of Clinical Microbiologists. She was also a certified Master Gardener and an avid reader.
Survivors include one son, Christian Quinn of New Albany; one sister Brenda Adams Fleishman (Michael) of Prospect, KY; three granddaughters: Lucinda, Levacy and Ruby Quinn; and one nephew, Zachary Fleishman (Brandi.)
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at New Castle, Ky. cemetery.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The News Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Castle, Ky. cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
441 Highway 42 West
Bedford, KY 40006
(502) 255-7180
