MONTEREY, Ky. – Sue Carol Alsop Adams, age 81, of Monterey entered this life on September 25, 1938, in Scott County, Ky. She was the loving daughter of late Ryland Winfield Scott Alsop and Iva Lee Covington Alsop. Sue was a 1957 graduate of Gallatin County High School. She was united in marriage to Roy "Gippy" Moore; this happy union was blessed with a son. She was later united in marriage on July 7, 1962, in Warsaw, Ky. to John William "J.W." Adams, this happy union was blessed with four children. Sue and J.W. shared 29 years of marriage together until his death.

Sue was a member of Old Cedar Baptist Church. She also held membership in the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion Post 185. Sue was a farmer and also drove a school bus for the Owen County Schools for over twenty years. She enjoyed watching UK Wildcats basketball, listening to George Jones, and eating out with her family and friends. Sue passed away surrounded by her loving family at 1:08 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence in Monterey.

Sue will be missed by her children, Scotty Moore and his wife Jaime of Vevay, Ind., Melinda Giles and her husband Billy Joe of Monterey, Dawn Redmon and her husband Steve of Frankfort, Ky., Shawn Adams and her companion Steve of Louisville, Ky., Robb Adams and his wife Margie of Carrollton, Ky.; her seven grandchildren, Ethan Moore, Elliott Moore, Autie Adams, Madison Greenlee, Allison Greenlee, Jacob Jones, Christopher Hill, and her great-grandchildren, Janson, Leilah, Kingston, Silas, and Elaina.

She is preceded in death by her husband John William "J.W." Adams, died October 25, 1991; her father Ryland Winfield Scott Alsop died June 22, 1997; her mother Iva Lee Covington Alsop died April 16, 1994, and numerous aunts and uncles.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family received friends at the Seminary Street location on Monday, August 3, 2020. A graveside funeral was held on Tuesday, August 4, with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier and Bro. Everett Hawkins presiding. Burial was in the Monterey Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Monterey Cemetery or Bluegrass Care Navigators.



