CARROLLTON, Ky. – Suzanna Irene Jones, 57, of Carrollton, died Friday, June 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, in Edgewood, Ky.

Survivors include three sons: Terry "T.J." (Paulette) Leatherman of Carrollton; Adam Scott (Katie) Leatherman of Ghent; and Bryan Leatherman (fiancé Nicky Gaddie) of Warsaw, Ky.; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben Ligon and Elizabeth Martin Hicks; and by three children: Brandon Leatherman; David Leatherman and Kathryn Leatherman Mertz.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a private funeral service was held Tuesday, June 16, at Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton. Burial was in the Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store