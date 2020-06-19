CARROLLTON, Ky. – Suzanna Irene Jones, 57, of Carrollton, died Friday, June 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, in Edgewood, Ky.
Survivors include three sons: Terry "T.J." (Paulette) Leatherman of Carrollton; Adam Scott (Katie) Leatherman of Ghent; and Bryan Leatherman (fiancé Nicky Gaddie) of Warsaw, Ky.; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben Ligon and Elizabeth Martin Hicks; and by three children: Brandon Leatherman; David Leatherman and Kathryn Leatherman Mertz.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a private funeral service was held Tuesday, June 16, at Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton. Burial was in the Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Published in The News Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.