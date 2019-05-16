Tabitha Ann Doss Flores, 28, of Madison, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in a car accident on I 71 at the 39 mile marker in the South bound lane near Carrollton, Kentucky.

Survivors include her daughter, Ava Noelle Grace Flores of Carrollton; and her mother, Penny Marie Wood Hernandez of Carrollton; She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Phyllis Jean McAdams Miller; and her grandfather, Howard Miller.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at the Family Worship Center, 2520 Ky. Hwy. 227 in Carrollton. Graveside services will follow Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Bayless Cemetery in Madison. Friends may call Thursday from 5 p.m. to time of service Thursday, at the Family Worship Center. Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Dr. in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.

