Thomas C. Dapron, 83, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Klimpt Dapron; three daughters, Debbie M. (Mike) Polley of Ghent, Ky., Kathryn A. (Troy) Bickers of Carrollton and Donna J. (Danni) Meadows of Carrollton; a son, David F. (Susan) Dapron of Carrollton; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis A. and Marie E. Rauch Dapron.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with Fr. Thomas Picchioni officiating and David Dapron will deliver the eulogy. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Dapron donated his body to the Willed Body Program at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.