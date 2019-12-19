Thomas C. Dapron

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas C. Dapron, 83, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Klimpt Dapron; three daughters, Debbie M. (Mike) Polley of Ghent, Ky., Kathryn A. (Troy) Bickers of Carrollton and Donna J. (Danni) Meadows of Carrollton; a son, David F. (Susan) Dapron of Carrollton; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis A. and Marie E. Rauch Dapron.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with Fr. Thomas Picchioni officiating and David Dapron will deliver the eulogy. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Dapron donated his body to the Willed Body Program at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.