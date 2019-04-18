Dr. Thomas G. Patterson, 69, of Hanover and most recently of Buckeye, Ariz. died March 26, 2019.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 by the Rev. Melissa Englehart at the Brooksburg Cemetery in Brooksburg, Ind. with interment to follow.
Friends may visit 4-8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 and Friday from 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre - Hanover Chapel, 278 East Main Street in Hanover, the procession will leave at approximately 10:30 on Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Dr. Kimberly A. Knott; and two daughters, Dr. Sarah E. Patterson of London, Ontario, Canada and Ms. Julie A. Patterson of Madison, Ind. His parents, Wallace Clement and Grace Elizabeth Bondurant Patterson preceded him in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019