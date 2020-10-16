1/
Thomas Robert Cobb
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Thomas Robert Cobb, 92, of Carrollton, Kentucky died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence. 
Survivors include four sons, Gerald (Jerry) Cobb, Grant Cobb, Ashley Cobb, all of Carrollton, and Mark Cobb of Covington, Kentucky; one daughter, Annette Clements, of Elsmere, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crawford Cobb; his parents, Jim and Sally Welch Cobb; and three grandchildren.  
Graveside Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Carrollton, I.O.O.F Cemetery. Graham-Dunn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
