Thomas Robert Cobb

CARROLLTON, Ky. – Thomas Robert Cobb, 92, of Carrollton, Kentucky died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence. 
Survivors include four sons, Gerald (Jerry) Cobb, Grant Cobb, Ashley Cobb, all of Carrollton, and Mark Cobb of Covington, Kentucky; one daughter, Annette Clements, of Elsmere, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crawford Cobb; his parents, Jim and Sally Welch Cobb; and three grandchildren.  
Graveside Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Carrollton, I.O.O.F Cemetery. Graham-Dunn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Dunn Funeral Home - Carrollton
213 Fifth Street
Carrollton, KY 41008
502-732-4244
