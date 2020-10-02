1/
Tim E. Robbins, 77, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.   
Survivors include: his wife; Linda Kinman Robbins; a daughter; Melissa (Sam) Gerges of Crestwood, Ky.; two sons; Timothy (Sheryl) Robbins of Harrodsburg, Ky. and Travis (Leanne) Robbins of Campbellsburg, Ky.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah V. Robbins and Georgia Ann Sharp Robbins.
A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. Shawn Golden officiating.  The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Fuenral Home in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
