Tim E. Robbins, 77, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

Survivors include: his wife; Linda Kinman Robbins; a daughter; Melissa (Sam) Gerges of Crestwood, Ky.; two sons; Timothy (Sheryl) Robbins of Harrodsburg, Ky. and Travis (Leanne) Robbins of Campbellsburg, Ky.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah V. Robbins and Georgia Ann Sharp Robbins.

A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. Shawn Golden officiating. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Fuenral Home in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store