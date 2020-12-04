HARRODSBURG, Ky. – On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Timothy D. "Todd" Robbins, from Harrodsburg, passed away at age 54 at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville.

Todd was born on May 31, 1966 in Carrollton, Kentucky to Tim and Linda Kinman Robbins.

Todd had a passion for reading and loved history. He was known for his quick wit and teasing nature. He loved playing pranks. Todd was an excellent chess player. Todd graduated from Carroll County High School in 1984. He worked at Safety-Kleen and Robbins Construction, until he became disabled.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Tim Robbins, September 19, 2020.

He is survived by his companion Sharon Hicks; his two daughters, Whitney Robbins and Chelsey Self; his four granddaughters, Hannah Estes, Miley Garcia, Kaitlyn Garcia and Briley Robbins; his mother, Linda Robbins; his sister Melissa (Sam) Gerges, Crestwood, Kentucky; his brother Travis (Leanne) Robbins, Campbellsburg, Kentucky; his three nieces; and two nephews.

He is loved by all and will be missed.

Todd chose cremation and arrangements for celebration of life will be announced later.





