1/1
Timothy "Todd" Robbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRODSBURG, Ky. – On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Timothy D. "Todd" Robbins, from Harrodsburg, passed away at age 54 at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville.
Todd was born on May 31, 1966 in Carrollton, Kentucky to Tim and Linda Kinman Robbins.
Todd had a passion for reading and loved history. He was known for his quick wit and teasing nature. He loved playing pranks. Todd was an excellent chess player. Todd graduated from Carroll County High School in 1984. He worked at Safety-Kleen and Robbins Construction, until he became disabled.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Tim Robbins, September 19, 2020.
He is survived by his companion Sharon Hicks; his two daughters, Whitney Robbins and Chelsey Self; his four granddaughters, Hannah Estes, Miley Garcia, Kaitlyn Garcia and Briley Robbins; his mother, Linda Robbins; his sister Melissa (Sam) Gerges, Crestwood, Kentucky; his brother Travis (Leanne) Robbins, Campbellsburg, Kentucky; his three nieces; and two nephews.
He is loved by all and will be missed.
Todd chose cremation and arrangements for celebration of life will be announced later.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved