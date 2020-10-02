CARROLLTON, Ky. – Travis Scott Barton, age 30, and a resident of Carrollton, passed away September 18, 2020. Travis was born October 17, 1989, in Louisville to Earl S. Barton and Judith McMahan Barton who survive. Travis was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, nephew and grandson. He was passionate about skateboarding and loved everything about the sport. Travis was extremely artistic and was an especially gifted tattoo artist. The open road often called to him and he delighted in driving. Travis was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Virgil Barton and Aurther G. McMahan, Sr.
In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his son Traiten S. Barton; his stepfather, Michael Becker; stepmother, Lisa Kinlaw; his two sisters: Trina McMahan and Brandy Owens; his grandparents: Audrey McMahan, Sandra Fox and Jimmy Fox; his step-grandparents: Douglas and Virginia Lane and his niece, Summer Rossignol.
Travis is loved dearly by many and he will be missed every day. There will be a private family Memorial Service at a future date. Graham-Dunn Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.grahamdunnfh.com
