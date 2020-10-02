CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Troy Lee Willhoite, 58, of Cape Canaveral, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Cape Canaveral, FL.

He was born on July 23, 1962 in Carrollton, Carroll County, KY. the son of the late Freddy Willhoite Jr. and Patricia (Pat) Pruett Willhoite.

He will be missed by his wife, Lori Pyles Willhoite; a brother; Greg Willhoite of Amelia, Ohio; daughters, Janee Short of Carrollton and Torie Willhoite of Cape Canaveral; sons, Gene Willhoite of Carrollton, Stephen Collier of Sanders, Ky., and Jacob Willhoite of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Kaydence Smith of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kent Willhoite.





