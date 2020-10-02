1/
Troy Lee Willhoite
1962 - 2020
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Troy Lee Willhoite, 58, of Cape Canaveral, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Cape Canaveral, FL.
He was born on July 23, 1962 in Carrollton, Carroll County, KY. the son of the late Freddy Willhoite Jr. and Patricia (Pat) Pruett Willhoite.
He will be missed by his wife, Lori Pyles Willhoite; a brother; Greg Willhoite of Amelia, Ohio; daughters, Janee Short of Carrollton and Torie Willhoite of Cape Canaveral; sons, Gene Willhoite of Carrollton, Stephen Collier of Sanders, Ky., and Jacob Willhoite of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Kaydence Smith of Carrollton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kent Willhoite.


Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
3214526565
