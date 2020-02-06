T. W. Mefford, 91, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Carrollton.
Survivors include a daughter, Terry (Albert) Wallace of Carrollton; and a son; Ricky G. Mefford of Ghent, Kentucky.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Armstrong Mefford and Dorothy Turner Mefford; and his wife, Jo Ann Persall Mefford.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 3, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020