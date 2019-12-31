Velva Marie Bird Hatton Webster, 85, of Madison, Ind. died at 8:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 8:20 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.

Velva will be missed by her loving son, Thomas E. Hatton of Lexington, Ind.; her son-in-law, Gary Howard of Deputy, Ind.; her stepdaughter, Debra Lynn (Dirk) Mayhew of Bradenton, Fla.; her stepson, Tony L. (Amy) Webster of Madison, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar William Bird; her mother, Hazel C. Hamilton Bird; and her husband of 24 years, Robert C. "Bob" Webster.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, by Pastor Dianne Reistroffer at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, 9306 U.S. 421 North in Madison, Ind. Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.