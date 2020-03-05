Vicki Diane Sommer, 67, of Madison died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Survivors include her husband, Robert C."Bob" Sommer of Madison; her daughter, Angela P. "Angie" Sommer and her companion, Thomas Rowlett of Madison; her son, William "Will" W. (Mary Rogers) Robbins of La Grange, Ky.; her daughter in law, Terri Southerland Robbins of Columbus, Ind.; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her father, Martin "Bud" Hukill; her mother, Patricia Ann Cassidy Hukill Vondielingen, her father in law and mother in law, Raymond Joseph Sommer and Margaret Thinnes Sommer; her sons, Robby Jacob Sommer and Ryan John Robbins; and her step father, Leo Vondielingen.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Church, in Madison with Pastor Jeff Pflug officiating. Interment followed in the Vernon Cemetery in Vernon, Ind. The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.

