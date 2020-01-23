Viola B. "Polly" Hewitt Wilson, age 88 and a resident of Worthville Ky., passed away Jan. 15, 2020, in Louisville. Born May 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Pat and Lola Hewitt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tony Wilson, lifelong family friend, Herman McAnally and a son, Bennie Wilson.
Viola is survived by two grandchildren: Tracy Wilson and Patty Cozine as well as three great-grandchildren: Courtney Cozine, Kenneth Dale Cozine and Owen Dale Stark.
Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 20, at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial followed in the Wheatley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020