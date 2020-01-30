Virginia Ann Brooks Bear, 90, of Madison, formerly of Vevay, Ind. died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 7:35 a.m. at her home in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include her sons, Mike (Sue) Bear of Vevay, Gerald R. Bear of Vevay; her daughters, Beverly (Ronald) Jones of Lebanon, Tenn., Sharon Bear LeMasters of Vevay, Debbie (Eddie) Gregory of Florence, Ind., Cathy Bear of Indianapolis, Ind.; her daughter-in-law, Vicki Hartman Bear of Vevay; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard W. Brooks; her mother, Lelia E. Hess Brooks; her sons, Calvin Gregory Bear, Elbert Lynn Bear; two grandchildren; and her husband, Lowary Ray Bear.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Bro. Bob Hicks officiating. Interment followed in the Vevay Cemetery in Vevay.
