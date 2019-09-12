Virginia Dale Gill Anderson, 86, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Carrollton.

She was active in many civic organizations including the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Kentucky Extension Homemakers, Carrollton Women's Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Historical Society. She served in various leadership roles including the County and Area President of Extension Homemakers. She was named the 1993 Outstanding Leader by the Kentucky Association of Extension Home Economist. She also loved her Kentucky Wildcat's basketball and football teams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Anderson and some of their happiest memories were spent together on the water on their houseboats. She was also preceded by her two sisters, Margaret Jane Gill Lawrence and Patsy Lee Gill Thompson.

Dale is survived by her four nephews, Joseph Dale Lawrence (Bonnie) of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, Donald Gill Lawrence (Laurie) of Shelby County, Kentucky, Rusty Thompson (Martha) of Versailles, Kentucky, and Jeff Thompson (Jill) of Versailles, Kentucky; her great nieces and nephews, Lisa Lawrence Hegyes, Joseph Robert Lawrence, Megan Hegyes, Aaron Hegyes, Hailey Lawrence, and Dillon Lawrence; and her great nieces and nephews, Travis Thompson, Ella Thompson, and Christian Thompson.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Visitation is 10 a.m. till time of service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hospice of Northern Kentucky.