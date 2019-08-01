Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ruth (Baker) Duncan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Ruth Baker Duncan, 84, formerly of Carrollton went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Jim, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Etheleen Baker who were long-time residents of Carrollton.

Ruth is survived by her four children, William Duncan of Spotsylvania, Va.; Kimberly May of DeLand, Fla.; Regena Stanley of Dale City, Va.; and Kathryn Norwood of Alamogordo, N.M.; along with twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters: Bess Hottel of Decatur, Ind., and Erma Dougherty of Indianapolis, Ind.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her Lord, family, and church were most important to her. She was a long-time member of Dale City Baptist Church in Dale City, Va. She worked tirelessly and faithfully behind the scenes as a pastor's wife. She also was deeply involved in several ministries in the church, including the Early Learning Program, nursery, Sunday School, and the choir. She loved greatly, was greatly loved, and will be missed.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd, at Dale City Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m, with the Memorial Service following at 11 a.m.

