Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton , KY 41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
11:00 AM
Relevant Church
Funeral
2:00 PM
Relevant Church
Obituary

Walker Henry Weeks, 8, of Carrollton died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Eminence, Ky.

He was born February 4, 2011, in La Grange, Oldham County, Ky., the son of Paul Henry Weeks of Eminence and Amanda Kay O'Neal Adams of Carrollton. He was currently in the second grade at Cartmell Elementary School in Carrollton. He loved attending school, looking at books, swimming, riding four wheelers, lawnmowers and playing with trains.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Paul (Christi) Weeks of Eminence; and mother and step-father, Amanda Kay (Eric) Adams of Carrollton; a brother, Weston H. O'Neal of Carrollton; paternal grandmother, Pam Weeks of Eminence; maternal grandparents, Eugene and Fonda O'Neal of Turners Station, Ky.; paternal great-grandparents, Nora (Ricky) Cross of Merigold, Miss., and John (Diane) Cobb, Jr. of Cleveland, Miss.; maternal great-grandparents, Judy May of Turners Station, and Lonnie Joe (Mary) O'Neal of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Pat Weeks.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, May 29, at the Relevant Church, in Carrollton with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating. Burial took place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

Arrangements were entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton. A Go Fund Account has been established to help pay for a Headstone at "Help Support Walker"

At the Carroll County Fair Demolition Derby on June 6, a special car for Walker will be there in his memory supporting Autism Awareness. Anyone attending may make a donation and sign the Demolition Derby Car in his memory.

