Walter Martin Rauen, 81, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Ann Bailey Rauen; a daughter, Amy Jo (Matt) Feldmann of Dixon, Wyo.; and a son; Jeff W. (Tracy) Vaske of Erlanger, Ky.; three grand-children; and a great-grand-child. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Josephine Ollier Rauen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Michael D. Barth at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Carrollton, Ky. There will not be any scheduled visiting hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019