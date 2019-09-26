Wanda Carrol New Jackson, 78, of Louisville died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Wanda was born in Perry Park, Ky. on March 3, 1941, and grew up in Carrollton, Ky. She lived most of her life in Louisville. Wanda came to Louisville after graduating from Carroll County High School in 1959. She was a hairdresser for more than 40 years, a profession she truly loved. In the words of a friend and caretaker, Wanda radiated love, beauty, and acceptance.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Jackson (Francis Schmitz); sister, Barbara Suter (Gene); grandson, Benjamin Jackson; friend and companion, Alice Smith; nieces, Beth Knox (Ronnie), Leslie Sutherland (David), Jenifer Beard (Mike), and Sarah Amiott (Keith).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Fitzgerald Hudgins; her son, Tom Jackson Jr.; and her granddaughter, Jordan Jackson.

A celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at Garden Court, 1044 Alta Vista Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, with a memorial service at 3 p.m.

In Lieu of Gifts, please make donations in her name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisville.