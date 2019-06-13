Watson Graham Hall Jr., 77, of Carrollton, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 14, at the Calvary Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister presiding. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Lewellyn Hall of Carrollton; three sons, Mike Hall of Madison, Ind., Jeremy Hall of Pendleton, Ky., and Jeff Hall of Madison; three daughters, Janet (Paul) Craig of Dupont, Ind., Alicia Arthur of Madison, and Jeannie (Tommy) McLaughlin of Bonnieville, Ky.; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Watson Graham Hall, Sr. and Leona Hall.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019