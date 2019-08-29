Wayne W. Kiser, 73, of North Vernon died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Majestic Care of North Vernon.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 23, at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, in Madison, Ind. Interment followed in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison. Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Dr. in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Nyoka Craddolph of Columbus, Ohio; his sons, Greg, Jeremy and Josh Kiser both of Tiffin, Ohio; and his companion, Linda Dixon of North Vernon, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Mandy Collins Kiser.
