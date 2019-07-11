Wilda Carol Dagnan, 65, of Worthville died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her residence.
Cremation has been chosen by the family with private services at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, Ky.
Survivors include two daughters, Angela Frank of Carrollton, and Tammy Lenning of Dixon, Ill.; two sons, Kurt Ratliff and Thomas (Jacqueline) Moebius, both of Worthville; a step-daughter, Angela Dagnan of Carrollton; a step-son, Mitchell Orton; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos White and Frances Sears White; and her husband, Larry "Wildman" Dagnan.
Published in The News-Democrat on July 11, 2019