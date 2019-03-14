Graveside services for Willard Nicholas "Nicky" Bethel, 62, of Carrollton will be held on Saturday, March 23, at noon at the Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Immediately following will be a memorial service held at the Housing Authority rec room located at 768 Baxter Drive in Carrollton.
He was the son of the late Robert and Anna Bethel. He was also preceded in death by his twin, William Thomas Bethel; a brother, Donald Walker; and a sister; Juanita Lindell. He is survived by his wife; Alice Bethel of Carrollton. Also surviving are two sons, Michael and Mitchell Tharp, both of Carrollton; a daughter, Laura Carter of Henry County; and one sister, Sandra Wilson of Lexington.
Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton was entrusted with the arrangements.
Graham-Dunn Funeral Home - Carrollton
213 Fifth Street PO Box 294
Carrollton, KY 41008
502-732-4244
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019