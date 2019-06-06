Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre 325 Demaree Drive Madison , IN 47250 (812)-265-5577 Send Flowers Obituary



William Anthony "Tony" Gerber, 52, of Milton, entered this life on January 16, 1967, in Madison, Ind. He was the loving son of William Arthur and Laura Katherine "Kathy" Polley Gerber. He resided all of his life in Trimble County and was a 1985 graduate of Trimble County High School. In high school he served as manager of the Boys' Basketball team and played the trumpet in the band. He then attended Eastern Kentucky University. He was baptized at the Milton Christian Church in Milton, and held membership there. Tony was employed for numerous years with Meese Manufacturing working in supervision and production. He was an avid fisherman, loved watching NASCAR especially driver, Jeff Gordon, and watching UK Wildcats. He was a devoted son, loving brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Tony passed away suddenly on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 8:10 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital Emergency Room in Madison, Indiana.Tony will be missed by his loving by his heartbroken parents, Willian Arthur and Kathy Polley Gerber of Bedford, Ky.; his loving sister, Sharai Pender and her husband Trey of Bedford; his adoring nieces, Alexus and Sada of Bedford; his loving aunt, Tina Aubrey of Milton, Ky.; his cousins, Austin, Lisa Danielle, Jana, and Wayne; his great aunt, Ruth Maxwell of Bedford; his best friends who were like brothers, Chris Liter, Randy and Rob Stevens; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Carol Gerber, died June 29, 1983, his grandparents, George and Margaret Polley and William and Rhowena Gerber, and his uncles, Harold Aubrey and Robert Gerber.Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1p.m. by Bro. Clifton Hartley at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, 92 Peck Pike in Milton. Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton.Friends may visit Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, 92 Peck Pike in Milton.Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton Christian Church. Cards are available at the funeral homes and the church.

