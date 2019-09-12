William E. "Billy" Sargent, 64, of Madison, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 4.- 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Marie Branstetter Sargent of Madison; a son, William Albert "Willie" Sargent and his companion, Nikki Bartlett of Madison; and one grandson. He was preceded in death by his father, William Raymond Sargent; and his mother, Velda Lee Price Sargent Davis; his step-father, the Rev. Fred Davis, Jr.; his step-mother, Edna Mae Sargent; his father and mother-in-law, the Rev. Albert Branstetter and Mary Branstetter; and his grandparents, Harold and Roberta Childress.