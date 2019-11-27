William Edward "Bill" Jenner, 77, of downtown Madison, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 5:39 p.m. at King's Daughters' Health in Madison, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife Anne of Madison; his sons: Joe (Katie) Jenner of Madison, Scott (Kathy) Lynch of Madison, Andy (Amber) Lynch of Bloomington, Ind., and Patrick Lynch and his companion, Kristi Nichols of Madison; and 12 grandchildren; He was preceded in death by his father, Senator William Ezra Jenner; and his mother, Janet Patterson Cuthill Jenner.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 25, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison with Pastor Mike Straub officiating. Interment followed in the Hanover Cemetery, Logan Point Drive in Hanover, Ind.
