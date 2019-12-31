Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Eugene "Billy" Kidwell. View Sign Service Information Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre 325 Demaree Drive Madison , IN 47250 (812)-265-5577 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Billy" Eugene Kidwell, age 83, of Milton, Kentucky entered this life on Jan. 15, 1936 in Switzerland County, Ind. He was the loving son of the late William Grant and Irene Ruth Scudder Kidwell. Billy was raised on Ryker's Ridge and graduated from Central High School in 1954. In high school he had played basketball and was a member of the 1954 team that won the county tourney. He was inducted into the United States Army and served for six years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant on Oct. 31, 1962. On June 2, 1957, Billy was united in marriage to Geraldine Buchanan at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church. This happy union of 62 years was blessed with a son, William Bret and daughters, Gina Lynette and Lori Leigh. He worked early in life as an electrician and then began his career in farming raising tobacco, hay, cows, corn and soybeans. He was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church and had attended Mt. Byrd Christian Church later in his life. He also held membership in Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion, Farm Bureau, and the National Farmer's Organization. Billy loved dancing with his wife, listening to country music, going to sales and auctions, working with his livestock and working in his tobacco fields, playing basketball, and being on the farm. Billy loved his dogs, Diesel and Misty and they never strayed far from his side. He was known for his big heart, his love for the Hispanic people, and never meeting a stranger. Billy died at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home in Milton.

Billy will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Geraldine Buchanan Kidwell of Milton; his loving son, William Bret Kidwell of Milton; his loving daughters, Gina Lynette Kidwell Thomson and her husband, Kenneth of Bedford, Lori Leigh Kidwell Henderson of Bedford; his adoring granddaughter, Bretani Munier Wiseman and her husband, Sean of Milton; his adoring grandsons, Collan Henderson of Lexington, Ky., Hunter Henderson of Louisville, Wesley Henderson of Bedford; his step grandchildren, Diana Thomson and Stephen Thomson of Omaha, Neb.; his step great grandchildren, Emily Liska and Katarina Liska of Omaha, Neb.; his sister, Betty Kidwell Bray and her husband, Niles of Bedford; his brother, Robert Kidwell and his wife, Sharon of Madison, Ind.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, William Grant Kidwell, died Dec. 26, 1969, his mother, Irene Scudder Kidwell, died Dec. 6, 2005, and his mother in law, Gladys Barnes Buchanan, died Aug. 16, 2012.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, by Kenneth Thomson and Rodney Nay at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton.

A final salute was conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday by Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion with military honors to follow at the graveside.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020

