William Everett "Bill" Long, 69, of Carroll County, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Baptist Health of Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Lynn Raymer Long; sons; Wyatt Everett (Ashley) Long, Hyatt Dee Long, fiancé' Whitney Wingham, and Benjamin Lynn Long; three grandsons; and mother in-law; Mary Alice Raymer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Franklin "Frank" Long and Lucille Estelle Ashby Long; and his father in law, Dee Lavon Raymer.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton. Private Funeral Services will be held with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating.
The funeral service will be broadcast on Facebook LIVE on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 14, 2020