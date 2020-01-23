William J. "Bill" Mayberry, 92, of Madison, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Survivors include his sons, Kirk (Debbie) Mayberry of West Chester, Ohio, Gregg Mayberry of Madison; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; three step-daughters, Lisa Carlson Garrett of Madison, Indiana; Lori Carlson (Tim) Snart of Coal Valley, Ill.; Dana Carlson (Jay) Douglass of Madison; step-son, Kevin (Kim) Carlson of Madison; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alexander and Carrie Augusta Kleinecke Mayberry; his first wife, Helen Jean Kaiserling Mayberry; his second wife, Shirley J. Brazier Carlson Mayberry; and his son, Eric Lee Mayberry.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Madison Presbyterian Church, 202 Broadway Street in downtown Madison with the Rev. Marie Cross officiating. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison. Friends may call Saturday from 11a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Brown Room downstairs at the Madison Presbyterian Church, in downtown Madison. Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.