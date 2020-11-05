Or Copy this URL to Share

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. – William Ray "Billy" Tuel, 62, of Citrus Springs, Florida formerly of Carrollton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Henry Tuel; a step-daughter, April Chatham of Citrus Springs; a daughter, Willow Henry of Citrus Springs; a son, Jeremy Clark (Alyssa) Tuel of Satsuma, Alabama; a step-son, John William (Ashley Cox) Hancock of Citrus Springs; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Frances Mercer Tuel; and a son, William Talmadge Tuel.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.



