William Ray "Billy" Tuel
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. – William Ray "Billy" Tuel, 62, of Citrus Springs, Florida formerly of Carrollton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Henry Tuel; a step-daughter, April Chatham of Citrus Springs; a daughter, Willow Henry of Citrus Springs; a son, Jeremy Clark (Alyssa) Tuel of Satsuma, Alabama; a step-son, John William (Ashley Cox) Hancock of Citrus Springs; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Frances Mercer Tuel; and a son, William Talmadge Tuel.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

Published in The News Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
