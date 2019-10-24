Willie Shane Moore, 32 of Ghent, Gallatin County, Ky. died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton, Ky. with the Rev. David "Milkweed" Wotier officiating. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his maternal grandmother, Patsy Miles of Wake Forest, N.C.; and paternal grandfather, Willie Moore of Frankfort, Ky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Theresa Ann McIntyre Moore; maternal grandfather; Sidney Ray McIntyre, and paternal grandmother, Geraldine Baker Moore.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019