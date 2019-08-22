Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Joyce "Winnie" Sutton. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ghent Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Ghent Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred Joyce "Winnie" Sutton, age 81, of Sanders, Carroll County, Ky., passed this life on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug, 23, 2019, at the Ghent Baptist Church with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be 5- 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Ghent Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.

She was born in Ghent, Ky., on Oct. 24, 1937 to William Stanley Snow and Gertrude Morris Snow (Osburne).

Winnie was a member of Ghent Baptist Church and a homemaker and formerly managed a trucking and distribution company in Perris, Calif. She enjoyed her Koi fish and raising vegetables and flowers, along with spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters; Gwen Sutton of Sanders, and Denise Martin of Upland, Calif,; four sons, Tom Humble of Redlands, Calif., Glen Humble of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif, Butch Humble of Chino, Calif., and Curtis Sutton of Lebanon, Tenn; her companion, Jack Ogden of Sanders; seven sisters, Eva Harmon of Carrollton, Ky., Stacey Snow of Independence, Ky., Leshia Osburne of Worthville, Ky., Debbie Patterson of Carrollton, Marsha Kinman of Ghent, Nana Robbins of Ghent, and Stella Snow of Ghent; eight brothers, Larry Snow of Sevierville, Tenn., Greg Snow of Ghent, Bill Osburne of Florence, Ky., Stanley Snow of Owenton, Ky., Jackie Snow of Ghent, Bobby Snow of Ghent, Jamie Snow of Rushville, Ind., and Freddye Snow of Rushville, Ind,; 13 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debbie Jo Jensen; a son, Lafe Humble, three sisters, Theresa Lane Snow, Donna Snow and Diane Noble; a brother, Sonny Snow; and one grandchild.

Memorial gifts may take the form of contributions to Ghent Baptist Church.

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

