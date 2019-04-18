Obituary

Zelma Ruth Browning Baxter, 90 and a resident of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, April 14th, at Baptist Health in Louisville. Born December 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Elizabeth Browning. Zelma was also preceded in death by a brother; three sisters; and two daughters.

Zelma is survived by a son: Bobbie Baxter (Karen Dunn) of Carrollton; five daughters: Lynda Wilson (Earl), Wanda Morgan, Dorothy Perry (Mike Humphrey), Diane Mazza (John Beach) and Beverly Chadwell (Gary) all of Carrollton; and one sister: Della Jackson of Charlestown Ind.; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Jessie Owen Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral Home Graham-Dunn Funeral Home - Carrollton

