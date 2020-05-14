Zelma Belle Hall Abbott, 99, of Bedford, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ky.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby Allen Abbott, John Larry Abbott and Chris Abbott, all of Milton, Ky.; two daughters: Vickie (Lynn) Chism of Eminence, Ky., and Karen Denise (Frank) Robins of Milton; eighteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Earl Abbott, Jr.; her second husband, Robert Dunlap; one son, William Arnold Abbott; and her parents, William Thomas, Sr. and Mildred Neal Hall.
Private family services will be conducted due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Bedford Cemetery. Ransdell Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
