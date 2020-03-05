Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zola Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 View Map Funeral 7:00 PM Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zola Kirkpatrick, 67, of Carrollton died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on April 4, 1952, in Beverly, Bell County, Ky., the daughter of the late John and Verlie Sizemore. She had retired from General Butler State Park and Resort at the Lodge as a Cook. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her companion, Jerry W. "Bo" Barber of Carrollton; three daughters, Angela (Barry) Turner of Carrollton, Tammy M. Moore of Carrollton and Rachel Moore (Franklin Kilibarda) of Turners Station, Ky.; a son; Joseph Allen Moore of Carrollton; two step-sons; Andrew W. (Charlene) Meadows of Carrollton and Jeremy W. Meadows of Bedford, Ky.; four sisters; Magdelin Walton of Tyner, Ky., Lynn Smallwood of Tyner, Betty Sizemore of Manchester, Ky. and Mary Sizemore of Tyner; three brothers, Lester and Elmer Sizemore, both of Tyner, and Fred Sizemore of Manchester; four grandchildren, Joslynne Walls, John Walls, III, Chase Willis and Hunter Willis; and one great-grandchild, Khallee Walls.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Curt Sizemore.

Funeral Services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place 1 p.m., in the Smith Cemetery near Manchester, Kentucky on Friday, March 6, 2020.

