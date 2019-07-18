|
A. Patricia Suk
Whitehouse Station - A. Patricia Suk, age 90 of Whitehouse Station, NJ died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Born in Hillsborough, she married George C. Suk in 1949 and lived in Manville before moving to Whitehouse Station in 1955.
Although Pat considered her job as a mother and homemaker her most important role, over the years, she worked for several companies including Johns Manville, RCA in Bridgewater, Research Cottrell and Olympia both in Branchburg.
Pat was a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Whitehouse Station where she volunteered her time as a Religious Education Teacher while her children were young. She was also an active member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Readington Seniors and a frequent guest of the Garden Club. She enjoyed Folk Dancing and Country Line Dancing which she generously taught to seniors both in Somerville and Whitehouse. Pat had a lively and bubbly spirit and she will be tremendously missed by all her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, George in 1997.
She is survived by her 5 children, George and his wife, Ann of Bridgewater, Timothy and his wife, Kathy of Canisteo, NY, Daniel and his wife, Joan of Whitehouse Station, Beverly Fusco and her husband, Lee of Northampton, PA and Donna Kwiatek and her husband, Joseph of Belle Mead as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/a-patricia-suk for the benefit of the Community Garden Club of Hunterdon County.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019