Aaron A. Florek

Aaron A. Florek Obituary
Aaron A. Florek

Old Bridge - On Wednesday, April 15th, Aaron A. Florek, beloved son, returned to our Lord and Savior, peacefully in his sleep.

Born in New Brunswick, Aaron lived most to his life in Old Bridge.

He was recently employed as an order picker for Amazon in Woodbridge.

Aaron was a sweet, compassionate man with a witty, dry sense of humor. Highly intelligent, his favorite show was Jeopardy. He loved music and was a self taught musician. He also enjoyed fishing and was a Giant and Mets fan.

Though he loved to laugh and tease his mother, there was a deep side to him and there was NO subject he couldn't talk about. He was a gentle giant.

He was predeceased by his brother James J., who passed away in a motorcycle accident on November 8, 2018. We would like to thank the Nestle Corp. family who have supported our family since the loss of James.

Left to cherish Aaron's memory are his parents, Gail Scheicher of Spotswood and James E. Florek of Old Bridge. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A private service will be held at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery, Monroe Township.

We ask that you continue to pray for our sons James and Aaron. Your mass cards and memorial donations to the Foundation at are appreciated.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
