Abbott Everett Richardson
Abbott Everett Richardson, 99, transitioned from this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Southhill, Anguilla on July 21, 1920. He was the youngest of seven children born to Eglantine and Matthias Richardson. He was married to the late Ethel Mildred Richardson. He was an amazing father of seven children, Bernard Richardson, Sharon Chamberlayne, Linda Hodge, Carol Richardson, Abbott Richardson Jr. (deceased) Glenn Richardson and Lisa Hall. A great father-in-law to Chuck Chamberlayne, Teresa Richardson, Susan Richardson and Robert Hall. He adopted William Morris as his own. He was the loving grandfather of 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was a family man who had great relationships with his nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was a father to many more who had the opportunity to be in his presence and experience his warm, loving, jovial character. He was a blessing to many.
Abbott Richardson was a member of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Perth Amboy, NJ. The funeral service will be held at the Cathedral International, 277 Madison Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a homegoing service to follow at 10:00 AM. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020