Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral International
277 Madison Avenue
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral International
277 Madison Avenue
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abbott Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abbott Everett Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abbott Everett Richardson Obituary
Abbott Everett Richardson

Abbott Everett Richardson, 99, transitioned from this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Southhill, Anguilla on July 21, 1920. He was the youngest of seven children born to Eglantine and Matthias Richardson. He was married to the late Ethel Mildred Richardson. He was an amazing father of seven children, Bernard Richardson, Sharon Chamberlayne, Linda Hodge, Carol Richardson, Abbott Richardson Jr. (deceased) Glenn Richardson and Lisa Hall. A great father-in-law to Chuck Chamberlayne, Teresa Richardson, Susan Richardson and Robert Hall. He adopted William Morris as his own. He was the loving grandfather of 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was a family man who had great relationships with his nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was a father to many more who had the opportunity to be in his presence and experience his warm, loving, jovial character. He was a blessing to many.

Abbott Richardson was a member of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Perth Amboy, NJ. The funeral service will be held at the Cathedral International, 277 Madison Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a homegoing service to follow at 10:00 AM. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abbott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -