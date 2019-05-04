|
Abigail E. Stein
Warren - Abigail E. Stein, 81, of Warren NJ passed away on May 1, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was born in Newton, MA in 1938, and after marrying her childhood sweetheart has resided in Warren Township, NJ for the past 60 years. "Gail" was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She lived a wonderful life filled with love all around her. She worked as a housekeeper for over 40 years and her clients became extended family. She loved feeding the birds and foxes in their yard, but her passion was gardening and she had the most amazing green thumb, which everyone envied. But above all she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved so much and who will all miss her dearly.
She is predeceased by her parents Thomas & Elizabeth Norris, her brother Thomas Norris and her sister Deborah Crouch.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Warren Stein and five children-- Cindy Andreasen (Bob), Laurie Frangione (Gabe), Michael Stein (Jill), Jim Stein (Becky) and Linda Bracewell (Steve); plus her adopted children Dave and Marissa Kaltwasser. Sisters-in-law Beverly Norris, Lorraine Fairbanks and June Lewis. Also 13 grandchildren - Matthew & Brian Frangione; Nicole, Drake(Shelly) & Brooke Stein; Tyler Andreasen; Emily Booker; Katelin, Ryan & Kristina Bracewell; Nicole, Rachel & Amanda Kaltwasser and 2 great-granddaughters - Ryan & Riley Frangione. Plus many nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Bound Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Lakota Wolf Preserve, 89 Mount Pleasant Rd.,Columbia, NJ 07832 or the , 7 Ridgedale Ave, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Gail was an ardent supporter of both these worthy causes.
Published in Courier News on May 4, 2019