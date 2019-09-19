Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Elizabeth - Abner James, 75, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born in Newark, he lived in Elizabeth. He worked for many years for Regina Corporation in Rahway before his retirement.

Abner is survived by his daughters, Lynn Wilkinson (Anthony), Jessica James and Erica Rogers (Keith); siblings, Mollie Smith, Harry James (Blondell), Amos James (Juliette), Retha Camon (Alphonso) and Letha James; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9 to 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton Avenue, Rahway, followed by the funeral service, starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
