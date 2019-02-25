Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:45 PM
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Monroe Township - ABRAHAM E. FISHER passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at home. He was 89.

Born in Bronx, NY, he resided in East Brunswick before relocating to Monroe Township 19 years ago.

Known as the "Bagel Man", he was the owner of a number of different bakeries throughout the years, including Bagel Snack, Brooklyn, NY.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille, in 2015.

Surviving are his sons, Stewart and his wife, Susan, of Philadelphia, PA, and Jonathan and his wife, Marie, of Monroe Township; daughter, Ann of Brighton, MA; sister, Mildred Holt of Patchogue, NY, and seven grandchildren.

A chapel service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:45 PM, at MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road and Evergreen Blvd., East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Floral Park Cemetery, South Brunswick. For directions please visit www.msmc.us.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019
