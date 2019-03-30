|
|
Ada Mae Bussinger
Fort Myers, FL - Ada Mae Bussinger, 90, passed away on March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne, NJ.
Ada was born on August 1, 1928 in Floral Park, Long Island, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Shermer M. Bussinger, who passed away in 1993.
She began her career as a telephone operator at NY Bell. She went on to work for NJ Bell in New Brunswick, then Bellcore in Piscataway, NJ. She resided in Somerset for 25 years before retiring to Fort Myers, Fl in 1985 after 38 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter Lynne and her husband Brian Fanning, her son Scott and his wife Nancy, 2 granddaughters Sarah Prince, and Molly Bussinger, and a great granddaughter, Lexie. A private service will be held in her memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019