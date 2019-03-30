Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Bussinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Mae Bussinger


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ada Mae Bussinger Obituary
Ada Mae Bussinger

Fort Myers, FL - Ada Mae Bussinger, 90, passed away on March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne, NJ.

Ada was born on August 1, 1928 in Floral Park, Long Island, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Shermer M. Bussinger, who passed away in 1993.

She began her career as a telephone operator at NY Bell. She went on to work for NJ Bell in New Brunswick, then Bellcore in Piscataway, NJ. She resided in Somerset for 25 years before retiring to Fort Myers, Fl in 1985 after 38 years of service.

She is survived by her daughter Lynne and her husband Brian Fanning, her son Scott and his wife Nancy, 2 granddaughters Sarah Prince, and Molly Bussinger, and a great granddaughter, Lexie. A private service will be held in her memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.